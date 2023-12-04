Maria Martin, a ground-breaking Latina radio journalist who later founded "Latino USA," one of the first nationally syndicated radio programs about Latinos, died Saturday. She was 72.
Driving the news: Martin died following complications from a medical procedure and had suffered from several illnesses in recent years.
A statement from an official message chain updating friends about her health status said she died "in a room full of peace and love surrounded by her family."
The big picture: Martin had mentored hundreds of Latino journalists in the U.S. and Latin America throughout her career and remained a tireless advocate for media diversity until her final days.
As one of the first notable Latina journalists in public radio, she strived to get more Mexican American, Puerto Rican and Central American voices into stories while busting stereotypes.
Details: Born in Mexico City and raised in California, Martin got her start in radio at KBBF 89.1 FM in Santa Rosa, California, in 1975 before becoming an editor on NPR's short-lived national show, "Latin File."
She then became "Latino Affairs" editor on NPR's national desk.
Zoom out: With assistance from the University of Texas at Austin's Center for Mexican American Studies and a Ford Foundation grant, Martin founded the English-language public radio program that would become "Latino USA" in 1993.
The program was housed at Austin's KUT-FM and introduced the likes of Los Angeles-based cartoonist and satirist Lalo Alcaraz and several overlooked Latino musicians to a larger audience.
Then-President Bill Clinton even came to the "Latino USA" launch party. "I hope that 'Latino USA' does for its audiences what programs like 'All Things Considered' and 'Morning Edition' do for audiences all across America," he said.