More states are likely to consider legalizing sports betting next year. Why it matters: Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting in 2018, the majority of states have acted to legalize the activity. In 37 states, along with Washington, D.C., retail and online sports betting is now legal and in operation.

Per Legal Sports Report, more states are expected to revisit or introduce new legislation in 2024.

Yes, but: Five states have no legislation to legalize sports betting: California, Alaska, Alabama, Utah and Idaho.

There are several states with dead legislation (introduced but not passed), including Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma and Hawaii.

Between the lines: States like Washington and Montana have legalized sports betting for retail spaces but not online.

Online sports books account for the majority of legal betting options in the U.S. and are available in 27 states and Washington, D.C.

What's next: A bill in Texas to legalize sports betting passed the House this year, but stalled in the Senate. The bill can be reconsidered in 2025.