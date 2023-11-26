Skip to main content
Nov 26, 2023 - Sports

Race for legal sports betting continues

Illustration of a dollar sign made out of footballs, baseballs, basketballs, hockey pucks and a baseball bat.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

More states are likely to consider legalizing sports betting next year.

Why it matters: Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting in 2018, the majority of states have acted to legalize the activity.

Yes, but: Five states have no legislation to legalize sports betting: California, Alaska, Alabama, Utah and Idaho.

  • There are several states with dead legislation (introduced but not passed), including Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma and Hawaii.

Between the lines: States like Washington and Montana have legalized sports betting for retail spaces but not online.

  • Online sports books account for the majority of legal betting options in the U.S. and are available in 27 states and Washington, D.C.

What's next: A bill in Texas to legalize sports betting passed the House this year, but stalled in the Senate. The bill can be reconsidered in 2025.

  • Legislation in Minnesota failed to pass this year, but talks are continuing.
