More states are likely to consider legalizing sports betting next year.
Why it matters: Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting in 2018, the majority of states have acted to legalize the activity.
Yes, but: Five states have no legislation to legalize sports betting: California, Alaska, Alabama, Utah and Idaho.
Between the lines: States like Washington and Montana have legalized sports betting for retail spaces but not online.
What's next: A bill in Texas to legalize sports betting passed the House this year, but stalled in the Senate. The bill can be reconsidered in 2025.