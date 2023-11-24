Two deaths tied to recalled cantaloupe, CDC says

Two people have died in Minnesota and 45 people have been hospitalized due to an outbreak of salmonella tied to cantaloupe and cut fruit, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. In total, at least 99 people across 32 states have been sickened in this outbreak, the CDC said.

Driving the news: The CDC said it expanded a recall to include whole cantaloupes that are labeled "Malichita" or "Rudy," with the number "4050," and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique."

The recall also includes ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products with best-by dates between October 27 and October 31 that were sold in ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes with best-by dates between November 7 to November 12 that were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia are also part of the recall.

It also includes Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes and fruit medley sold in Oklahoma between October 30 and November 10.

Threat level: Salmonella causes more foodborne illness than any other bacteria.