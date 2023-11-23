Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what's new on Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV+ this Thanksgiving weekend. What we're watching: The sequel of a hit Nickelodeon movie, a show about Black history told through food, and a real-life version of the Squid Game are among the new releases.

"Good Burger 2" available now on Paramount+

What's happening: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles as Dexter and Ed in this sequel of 1997's "Good Burger."

After one of Dexter's inventions fails, he takes his old job back at Good Burger where Ed is still employed. While planning his next move, Dexter puts the fate of the restaurant in jeopardy.

The intrigue: The cast also includes Lil Rel Howery and cameos from "Good Burger" by Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and Carmen Electra.

"High on The Hog" available now on Netflix

What's happening: In season 2, chef and writer Stephen Satterfield continues his travels to Louisiana, Chicago, Harlem, Atlanta and Los Angeles to trace Black history and the cuisine influenced by it.

The intrigue: This series is based on the book of the same name by Jessica B. Harris, who also appears in the series.

Quick takes: The draw of this series is the conversations that occur around the table as Satterfield breaks bread with his guests.

What they're saying: We asked Harris, a two-time James Beard award winner and culinary historian, what makes a good food city.

"It involves diversity of cuisine, price and location. Choice and great food drives a good food city," Harris said.

"Squid Game: The Challenge" available now on Netflix

What's happening: Based on the hit Korean thriller series, this show features 456 real contestants competing in challenges inspired by the source material for a prize of $4.56 million.

The intrigue: YouTube star Mr. Beast replicated the game a year ago for a grand prize of $456,000.

"Faraway Downs" on Hulu

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman reprise their original roles in this reboot of Baz Luhrmann's 2008 film "Australia." Available Sunday.

"The Velveteen Rabbit" on Apple TV+

This mixed live action and animated TV special based on the classic children's book features Academy Award nominee Helena Bonham Carter ("Alice in Wonderland") as Wise Horse. Available now

"Leo" on Netflix