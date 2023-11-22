Share on email (opens in new window)

An announcement by Ford tells a wider story about Detroit automakers' evolving posture on electric vehicle investments. Catch up fast: Ford is proceeding with a Marshall, Michigan battery factory that was in limbo for a couple of months, it announced Tuesday.

But the company is scaling back the planned output of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries by over 40%.

Their investment in the plant, which will use some tech from Chinese battery giant CATL, is still around $2 billion. That's real money, but lower than initially planned.

The big picture: "While we remain bullish on our long-term strategy for electric vehicles, we are re-timing and resizing some investments," Ford said in a statement.

A spokesperson told reporters that EV demand growth "isn't at the rate that we and others had expected."

Why it matters: While overall EV sales are climbing, Detroit's recent decisions suggest the market for their cars isn't as robust as projected.

And the economics of competing with Tesla in the market are challenging.

Zoom in: Via the WSJ, "EV sales this year rose 49% through October, compared to 69% from the same period last year, according to data from research firm Motor Intelligence."

Catch up fast: General Motors last month abandoned its target to produce a cumulative 400,000 EVs from 2022 through the first half of 2024.

CEO Mary Barra said they're "taking immediate steps to enhance the profitability of our EV portfolio and adjust to slowing near-term growth."

Ford itself last month said it would "push out" the timeline on around $12 billion of its wider EV investments.

What we're watching: Q4 EV sales numbers to look for signs of a wider slowdown or whether, as Princeton's Jesse Jenkins recently wrote, bad "vibes" aren't actually surfacing in the data.