Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: BloombergNEF; Note: Wind generation includes onshore and offshore. Solar generation includes small-scale and utility-scale. Other includes geothermal and bioenergy; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals Bolstering renewable energy, a goal likely headed for endorsement at COP28, is both consequential and achievable — even in light of previous pie-in-the-sky climate pledges. Driving the news: Two new analyses find tripling global renewables capacity by 2030 is possible with stronger investment and policy support.

Why it matters: Analysts call that metric vital because it helps displace coal and gas even amid rising overall power demand.

Tripling is endorsed by, among others, COP28 head Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber of the United Arab Emirates.

State of play: BloombergNEF notes the last tripling took 12 years (see above), but that market changes make doing it again in eight "hard, but achievable."

"Wind and solar are now the cheapest sources of new generation in most countries, making such a goal more feasible than ever," the firm notes.

Meanwhile, a separate analysis from climate think tank Ember reaches largely the same conclusion.

Yes, but: A lot has to break right.

BloombergNEF estimates investment needs at over $1 trillion annually — roughly double last year's levels. And big grid investments are needed too.

Ember notes that governments are already on a path to doubling capacity by 2030 but that national targets should become more ambitious.

The intrigue: BloombergNEF warns that solar, which is booming, shouldn't shoulder too much of the weight, due to low capacity factors and seasonal variations.