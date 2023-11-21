Share on email (opens in new window)

Two pivotal figures in climate diplomacy are offering more information about what they want from COP28 and beyond. Driving the news: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres wants aggressive country plans that "plot a course for ending fossil fuels," he said Monday.

Other asks for these plans include "clear 2030 and 2035 targets" and alignment with long-shot Paris goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C degrees, he said Monday.

Why it matters: The remarks signal what the UN boss hopes will follow the first "global stocktake" under the Paris agreement at COP28.

That's the formal process to gauge where the world stands in the fight against climate change — and how to course correct.

Quick take: He's planting another flag ahead of expected battles at COP28 over whether the summit should endorse a phaseout of fossil fuels.

Catch up fast: Guterres spoke at the rollout of UN projections that Earth will warm catastrophically beyond Paris targets under nations' current pledges.

These non-binding targets, called "nationally determined contributions," are central to the Paris Agreement's architecture.

What's next: He's heading to Antarctica in a pre-COP trip to see climate impacts up close as the UN tries to underscore the summit's stakes.

Meanwhile, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry revealed Monday that the U.S. will unveil a global strategy for advancing nuclear fusion at COP28, Axios' Alan Neuhauser reports.

State of play: It follows recent advances by the Energy Department and startups.

Kerry called it an "emerging climate solution" in a statement alongside his visit to Massachusetts startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems yesterday.

Reality check: In theory, fusion could mean almost limitless carbon-free power without the dangerous waste from traditional fission reactors.

But there's a long and uncertain scientific, technical and financial road to commercializing this long-elusive holy grail.

The intrigue: Guterres wants a path to ending fossil fuels. Kerry is more cautious and wants oil and gas companies to work toward capturing their emissions and heading toward net zero.

The bottom line: With nine days to go until COP28, we're learning more about what to expect — and where the fault lines lie.