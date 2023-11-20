Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The White House on Monday launched Threads accounts for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Why it matters: The accounts could help put Threads on the map and boost its legitimacy as the platform becomes a more viable alternative to X, formerly Twitter.
What's happening: The Biden administration is turning to more social media platforms to communicate with Americans about its accomplishments ahead of a presidential election.
What they're saying: White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson told Axios the move is not related to X: "We still continue using X and there are no plans to change our usage of X."
Yes, but: The White House's move will still be relevant to X for the people turned off by Elon Musk's handling of the platform.