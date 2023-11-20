In coming months, a debate will begin on how the Fed should approach its monetary policy. Its every-five-years "framework review" is on track to begin in 2024 and conclude in 2025.

Driving the news: But in Boston Friday, there was some early discussion of what it should entail, as a former top official argued that the last version of the framework, released in 2020, may have contributed to the outburst of inflation in 2021.

What they're saying: Don Kohn, former vice chair of the central bank, emphasized that the 2020 framework wasn't the main reason for inflation: "For crying out loud, it was the COVID distortion, supply and demand, etc.," he said.

But he does say that it made "the inflation a bit higher and more persistent than otherwise" would have been the case. "That has its costs," he said.

He pointed to "several asymmetries" in the 2020 framework in which policy reacted to employment below the perceived maximum, but not above.

The intrigue: "I think when the committee goes back to review… its framework, a framework should produce acceptable results for the dual mandate under a wide variety of circumstances," said Kohn, an influential voice among global central bankers.

Of note: When reporters asked Boston Fed president Susan Collins about the framework review Friday evening, she said: "I think it's important to emphasize that over the medium to longer run, and that two parts of our dual mandate are really complementary, and they're intertwined."