Watch: Axios AI+ Summit with top tech and government leaders
Axios' AI+ Summit in Washington brings together technologists pushing the boundaries of AI and policymakers assessing how to regulate it.
Why it matters: You'll hear from key leaders in business and government on the path forward for AI policy and innovation and how AI will impact industries and daily life.
Full agenda:
Morning session
10:00 am ET: Welcome and introduction
10:03 am: Schmidt Futures' Eric Schmidt moderated by Mike Allen
10:30 am: CFPB Director Rohit Chopra moderated by Ashley Gold
10:45 am: Senator Todd Young moderated by Mike Allen
11:30 am: TCS' Dr. Srini with Ryan Heath
11:35 am: Humane Intelligence's Rumman Chowdhury moderated by Ina Fried
12:00 pm: CDT's Alexandra Reeve Givens moderated by Maria Curi
12:15 pm: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas moderated by Ina Fried
Afternoon session
2:00 pm: Metaphysic's Tom Graham moderated by Ina Fried
2:20 pm: Runway's Cris Valenzuela moderated by Ryan Heath
2:40 pm: Soundexchange's Mike Huppe with 'Fitz' of Fitz & the Tantrums moderated by Hope King
3:00 pm: Senator Amy Klobuchar moderated by Ashley Gold
3:20 pm: Closing remarks
