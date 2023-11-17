Skip to main content
Updated Nov 28, 2023

Watch: Axios AI+ Summit with top tech and government leaders

Axios' AI+ Summit in Washington brings together technologists pushing the boundaries of AI and policymakers assessing how to regulate it.

Why it matters: You'll hear from key leaders in business and government on the path forward for AI policy and innovation and how AI will impact industries and daily life.

Full agenda:

Morning session

10:00 am ET: Welcome and introduction

10:03 am: Schmidt Futures' Eric Schmidt moderated by Mike Allen

10:30 am: CFPB Director Rohit Chopra moderated by Ashley Gold

10:45 am: Senator Todd Young moderated by Mike Allen

11:30 am: TCS' Dr. Srini with Ryan Heath

11:35 am: Humane Intelligence's Rumman Chowdhury moderated by Ina Fried

12:00 pm: CDT's Alexandra Reeve Givens moderated by Maria Curi

12:15 pm: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas moderated by Ina Fried

Afternoon session

2:00 pm: Metaphysic's Tom Graham moderated by Ina Fried

2:20 pm: Runway's Cris Valenzuela moderated by Ryan Heath

2:40 pm: Soundexchange's Mike Huppe with 'Fitz' of Fitz & the Tantrums moderated by Hope King

3:00 pm: Senator Amy Klobuchar moderated by Ashley Gold

3:20 pm: Closing remarks

Go deeper: In a new five-part video series, Axios explores how AI is set to transform how our society functions in the same way the internet did. Watch here.

