Keep your pet's paws off the holiday pie
One member of the family you shouldn't share your holiday meal with: your pet.
Why it matters: Onions, garlic, chocolate, raisins, sugars and artificial sweeteners are among the most toxic foods for dogs and cats.
Here's what you should know:
🧅 Onion and garlic, raw or cooked, contain toxins called disulfides and thiosulfinates which can damage red blood cells and cause anemia, vomiting and diarrhea.
- Other alliums plants like leeks and chives are also dangerous.
🍫 Chocolate contains theobromine, similar to caffeine, which dogs cannot metabolize. This can cause vomiting, diarrhea, increase body temperatures, seizures and low blood pressure.
- By the numbers: The Animal Poison Control Center averages over 103 cases of chocolate ingestion per day.
🍠 While sweet potato and pumpkin are safe in moderation and nutrient rich, say no to giving them a slice of your pie.
- "Sweet potatoes may be healthy for dogs, but excess fat and sugar are not, so you have to separate out some before adding butter," says Mary Giron, a Tampa Bay veterinarian.
🍬 Xylitol, a natural sugar alcohol used in sugar-free sweeteners, can cause hypoglycemia, low blood sugar, liver damage, seizures and vomiting.
🦃 Turkey and chicken, cooked, boneless and without seasoning is safe for your pet.
- Yes, but cooked bones can cause serious harm to a pet's intestines, throat and teeth.
Green beans, carrots, apples, and cranberries are all safe treats your pet can enjoy during the holiday season.
Be smart: Cook a special, separate meal for your dog or cat "to avoid the chance of a toxic ingredient accidentally finding its way into their dish," Giron says.
- Pumpkin treats, turkey meatballs and dehydrated green beans are pet-safe dishes you can make this holiday.
Editor's note: This story was corrected to show that dogs can have special pumpkin treats but not pumpkin pie.