One member of the family you shouldn't share your holiday meal with: your pet. Why it matters: Onions, garlic, chocolate, raisins, sugars and artificial sweeteners are among the most toxic foods for dogs and cats.

Here's what you should know:

🧅 Onion and garlic, raw or cooked, contain toxins called disulfides and thiosulfinates which can damage red blood cells and cause anemia, vomiting and diarrhea.

Other alliums plants like leeks and chives are also dangerous.

🍫 Chocolate contains theobromine, similar to caffeine, which dogs cannot metabolize. This can cause vomiting, diarrhea, increase body temperatures, seizures and low blood pressure.

By the numbers: The Animal Poison Control Center averages over 103 cases of chocolate ingestion per day.

🍠 While sweet potato and pumpkin are safe in moderation and nutrient rich, say no to giving them a slice of your pie.

"Sweet potatoes may be healthy for dogs, but excess fat and sugar are not, so you have to separate out some before adding butter," says Mary Giron, a Tampa Bay veterinarian.

🍬 Xylitol, a natural sugar alcohol used in sugar-free sweeteners, can cause hypoglycemia, low blood sugar, liver damage, seizures and vomiting.

🦃 Turkey and chicken, cooked, boneless and without seasoning is safe for your pet.

Yes, but cooked bones can cause serious harm to a pet's intestines, throat and teeth.

🫛 Green beans, carrots, apples, and cranberries are all safe treats your pet can enjoy during the holiday season.

Be smart: Cook a special, separate meal for your dog or cat "to avoid the chance of a toxic ingredient accidentally finding its way into their dish," Giron says.

Pumpkin treats, turkey meatballs and dehydrated green beans are pet-safe dishes you can make this holiday.

Editor's note: This story was corrected to show that dogs can have special pumpkin treats but not pumpkin pie.