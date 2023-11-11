Americans' phones still aren't their wallets

Data: Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Less than two thirds of Americans used any kind of digital wallet in July, and only 13% used one in the 24 hours before they were polled by Morning Consult.

Why it matters: That's well behind most of the rest of the world, even societies like Japan and Germany that have historically been much more cash-based.

By the numbers: PayPal is the most popular digital wallet, being used by 69% of Americans who use any such wallet at all.