2 hours ago - Business
Americans' phones still aren't their wallets
Less than two thirds of Americans used any kind of digital wallet in July, and only 13% used one in the 24 hours before they were polled by Morning Consult.
Why it matters: That's well behind most of the rest of the world, even societies like Japan and Germany that have historically been much more cash-based.
By the numbers: PayPal is the most popular digital wallet, being used by 69% of Americans who use any such wallet at all.
- Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, Google Pay and Apple Pay are all competing for distant second place. All of them have a market penetration of between 30% and 39%.