How the U.S. Surgeon General hopes to make social media safer for kids

Young people were struggling before the pandemic. Today, their mental health challenges are acute—and social media is making it worse. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has been sounding the alarm, and he tells Niala Boodhoo: "If we don't do something now, we are at risk of losing a generation of young people."

How does the Surgeon General plan to fix America's urgent youth crisis?

Plus, a reality check on efforts in Washington and beyond to make social media safer for kids.

Guests: U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Axios tech and policy reporter Ashley Gold

Credits: 1 big thing is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Alexandra Botti, Fonda Mwangi and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Alex Sugiura. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can send questions, comments and story ideas as a text or voice memo to Niala at 202-918-4893.