Irina Dilkinska, 42, the head of compliance for OneCoin, the multi-billion euro multi-level marketing scheme, pled guilty Thursday to wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Why it matters: OneCoin is one of the most notorious early schemes associated with the cryptocurrency industry, generating €4 billion in revenue between 2014 and 2016, from over three million people.

In September, the scheme's co-founder, Karl Greenwood, was sentenced to 20 years.

Diklinska pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a max sentence of five years.

Reality check: OneCoin was not a cryptocurrency. It never had a public blockchain, it didn't trade on third-party cryptocurrency exchanges and it couldn't be used as payment.

What they're saying: "As OneCoin's so-called 'Head of Legal and Compliance' Irina Dilkinska accomplished the exact opposite goal of her position," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement announcing the plea.

"As she has now admitted, Dilkinska facilitated the laundering of millions of dollars of illicit profits OneCoin accrued through its multi-level-marketing scheme."

OneCoin is based in Sofia, Bulgaria. Dilkinska is a Bulgarian citizen.

The intrigue: OneCoin's founder, Ruja Ignatova (sometimes called "the Cryptoqueen") has not been seen publicly since 2017. She remains on the FBI's most wanted list.

