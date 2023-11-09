New on streaming this weekend: the adventures of five 19th-century American girls who move to London, David Fincher's newest revenge thriller, and a new competition series with challenges straight out of the James Bond movies.

"The Buccaneers" available now on Apple TV+

What's happening: This new series follows five young, wealthy American women sent to live and look for husbands among the aristocrats in 1870s London.

The intrigue: This series is inspired by a novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize winner Edith Wharton.

Quick takes: The writers didn't make the quintet speak (or think) like 19th-century Americans. I couldn't help but feel like these were women in 2023 that time traveled.

"The Killer" available Friday on Netflix

What's happening: Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton star in this thriller about an assassin who misses his target and then is forced to battle his employers and his own personal mantra of subduing his emotions.

The intrigue: This film is directed by David Fincher ("Fight Club," "Gone Girl") and is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent (aka Matz).

What they're saying: "We love revenge movies, but the reality of revenge is there's a lot about it that should make audiences uncomfortable," said Fincher in a press release.

"The Curse" available Sunday on Paramount+

What's happening: This comedy series stars Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder as a married couple who are also TV personalities facing a mysterious curse.

The intrigue: A24, the studio behind "Beef" and "Survival of the Thickest," are the producers of this series.

Of note: A Showtime subscription is required to stream "The Curse" on either platform.

"The Santa Clauses" on Disney+

Eric Stonestreet ("Modern Family") and comedian Gabriel Iglesias join the cast as The Mad Santa and Kris Kringle in the second season of this series based on "The Santa Clause" movie franchise. Available now.

"007: Road to a Million" on Prime Video

Emmy-winning actor Brian Cox hosts this new UK-based competition show that sends pairs of real people on challenges inspired by the James Bond franchise. The winning pair receives £1 million. Available tomorrow.

"Colin From Accounts" on Paramount+

This new Australian romantic comedy series follows the budding relationship between a man and a woman who bond while caring for an injured dog. Available now.

"Rap Sh¡t" on Max

The second season of Issa Rae's drama about high school friends who form a rap group is now available after being postponed in the summer due to the Hollywood strikes. Available now.

"Escaping Twin Flames" on Netflix

The filmmakers behind "Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult" spent three years investigating for this three-part documentary about Twin Flames Universe — an online spiritual community that claims to help members find their soulmate. Available now.

"For All Mankind" on Apple TV+