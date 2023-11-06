Sullivan Tire sells itself to employees, dodging private equity consolidators

Share on email (opens in new window)

Sullivan Tire, a Massachusetts-based tire retail and service chain with over 100 locations, has been sold by its founding family to its employees.

Why it matters: This is a rare case in which a company turned down takeover offers from industry consolidators, including those backed by private equity, in order to enrich its workers.

Details: The deal is being transacted via a newly formed Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), and includes Sullivan Tire's real estate.