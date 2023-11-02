Data: Bookies.com; Table: Axios Visuals

Attending an NBA game could cost you a lot more this year.

Why it matters: A family of four will spend, on average, $304.64 for four of the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

By the numbers: Since last season, the total cost per game rose $16.26 per game or a 5.3% increase.

Zoom out: The New York Knicks' games are the priciest to see this winter at $745.18, while the Charlotte Hornets will cost you the least, $158.72, according to Bookies.com.

The Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets fall in the top five costliest games to attend this season.

What they did: Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending an NBA game in each area using the cheapest available ticket for home games in December and January on Ticketmaster.

Yes, but: No Lakers road games or Christmas Day games are included to avoid a skewed average.