Knicks, Warriors among costliest NBA games
Attending an NBA game could cost you a lot more this year.
Why it matters: A family of four will spend, on average, $304.64 for four of the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.
By the numbers: Since last season, the total cost per game rose $16.26 per game or a 5.3% increase.
Zoom out: The New York Knicks' games are the priciest to see this winter at $745.18, while the Charlotte Hornets will cost you the least, $158.72, according to Bookies.com.
- The Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets fall in the top five costliest games to attend this season.
What they did: Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending an NBA game in each area using the cheapest available ticket for home games in December and January on Ticketmaster.
Yes, but: No Lakers road games or Christmas Day games are included to avoid a skewed average.
- The Portland Trail Blazers vs. the Milwaukee Bucks game in Oregon Jan. 31 is also omitted due to the highly anticipated return of Damian Lillard.