FDA panel weighs CRISPR-based sickle cell therapy

A researcher performs a CRISPR process at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine. Photo: Gregor Fischer/dpa

The Food and Drug Administration may be on track to approve the first therapy based on CRISPR gene-editing technology after vetting from an expert panel on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Editing genes directly in a patient's body could be life-changing for people with debilitating hereditary disorders like sickle cell disease, which the exa-cel therapy under discussion targets.

But there still are safety concerns around "off-target" edits that zero in on the wrong genetic sequence and could increase the risk of developing cancer.

How it works: Exa-cel, from Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, is a one-time treatment for patients 12 years and older.

A patient's stem cells are edited to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin, which can offset the effects of defective hemoglobin produced in patients with sickle cell.

Black patients account for a disproportionate amount of hospitalizations for sickle cell disease, many younger than 35, federal data show.

Go deeper: FDA staff in briefing documents didn't take issue with the efficacy of exa-cel but questioned if the companies did sufficient analysis to adequately assess the off-target risk.

Members of the FDA advisory panel on Tuesday said more research would be helpful but expressed confidence that the technology is ready for prime time.

The panel did not take a formal vote on whether clinical trial results warrant FDA approval.

"Overall, it's not clear to us that panelists were able to either demonstrate the inadequacy of the approach employed by Vertex-CRISPR or demonstrate the necessity of additional analyses," Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar wrote in a note.

What's next: The FDA must decide whether to approve exa-cel by a Dec. 8 deadline.