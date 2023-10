Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

After four rounds of voting, Chupacabra narrowly beat Bigfoot to grab the Best Cryptid crown. Axios readers cast nearly 9,000 votes throughout the tournament.

The intrigue: Bigfoot lost by just 27 votes.

Go deeper: Want to explore the myth behind our favorite blood-sucking beast? Check out this short video explainer, this book and this article.

Thanks to everyone who participated!