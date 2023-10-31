The Bank of Japan is done capping bond yields

The Japanese central bank's strategy of stimulating its economy by capping long-term borrowing rates is literally history.

Driving the news: The Bank of Japan said it will now maintain a 1% "reference" point as the yield on 10-year Japanese Government Bonds, rather than a cap on those yields.

That suggests the bank will intervene to keep JGB yields from rising much above 1% — buying bonds as necessary — but will have some flexibility.

It avoids a situation in which the bank must deploy bottomless resources to defend an arbitrary bright line.

What they're saying: "We decided that it's appropriate to increase flexibility so that long-term yields can be smoothly shaped, according to different future scenarios," said governor Kazuo Ueda, according to Bloomberg's translation.

Ueda attributed the move in significant part to the run-up in U.S. Treasury yields that has made the BOJ's efforts to defend its cap more costly.

The context: Under the BOJ's policy of "yield curve control," in place since 2016, the central bank has put a lid on interest rates by pledging to buy bonds in whatever quantities it takes to achieve its desired long-term yield.

This is the latest in a series of baby steps toward allowing the rates on long-term Japanese debt to float according to market forces, as is the case for Treasuries.

Yes, but: The bank appears reluctant to fully abandon the tool in light of its long battle with deflation and is aimed at more actively managing longer-term Japanese interest rates than its European and U.S. counterparts.

The bottom line: Yield curve control is dead. Long live yield curve control.