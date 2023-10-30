2 hours ago - Axios Events
Watch: Axios AI+ Summit: San Francisco
Tune-in with Axios for the launch of our AI+ summit in San Francisco where we'll hear from leaders across technology, entertainment and business on the great opportunities and risks that come along with the AI revolution and the role humans play in it. Register to livestream the event here.
Axios reporters will host one-on-one conversations with:
- Filmmaker & author Justine Bateman
- News Media Alliance president & CEO Danielle Coffey
- Author of The Worlds I See – Curiosity, Exploration, and Discovery at the Dawn of AI, Stanford Human-Centered AI Institute co-director & Stanford University computer science department Sequoia professor Fei-Fei Li, PhD.
- Sequoia Capital partner Sonya Huang with Andreesen Horowitz general partner Anjney Midha
- Replika and Blush chief product officer Rita Popova
- C3 AI founder & CEO Tom Siebel
Additional speakers to be announced.
Axios will host View From the Top segments with:
- Zendesk CEO Tom Eggemeier
- SVB head of global digital solutions Milton Santiago
- IBM Software senior vice president of product management and growth Kareem Yusuf, PhD.