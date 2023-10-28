It's time to abolish dimes

A hapless crew of thieves has been apprehended after stealing 2 million dimes — caught after just a couple of trips to a local Coinstar machine.

Why it matters: Dimes are useless and need to be abolished, along with nickels and pennies.

By the numbers: The titular coin in "Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?," written in 1932, was worth about $2.15 in today's money. Even during the Great Depression it couldn't buy much.

The last time the U.S. discontinued a coin was in 1857, when the half-cent sensibly disappeared. That coin was worth almost twice as much as a contemporary dime.

The bottom line: Dimes and smaller denominations serve no useful purpose. In a rational country, the nation's pockets would be weighed down with them no longer.