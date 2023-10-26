Morgan Stanley tapped Ted Pick to become its new CEO, handing the reins to a veteran who has worked at the Wall Street bank for more than three decades.

Why it matters: Pick succeeds James Gorman, who ran the bank for 14 years and transformed it into a wealth management behemoth.

Details: Morgan Stanley announced the choice late on Wednesday.

Pick, 54, played a signifiant role in turning around the bank's trading business after the 2008 financial crisis. He's overseen both the capital markets and fixed income business within the bank.

Currently a co-president, he will assume the CEO role on Jan. 1, 2024.

The choice of Pick, a long-time investment banking pro, comes amid the bank's transformation into a wealth management leader.

In an interview on CNBC, the incoming CEO pledged to stay the course. "The business strategy is sound. There will be no change in strategy," Pick told the network, in a joint interview with Gorman.

Flashback: Gorman signaled his plan to step down as CEO in May. At the time of his appointment in 2010, Australia-born Gorman's vision for building wealth management ran counter to the old-school Wall Street M&A and trading business the bank was built on.

Morgan Stanley was a perenial second-place to Goldman Sachs' juggernaut investment banking business.

Under Gorman and the wealth management build out, Morgan Stanley's value and quarterly earnings performance consistently soared past its Wall Street rival.

What they're saying: When asked by CNBC why Pick was the choice, Gorman quipped, "beats me?"

He quickly praised Pick for being "an outstanding choice" who strengthened two major businesses within the bank, and how the two have worked side-by-side for at least a decade.

What we're watching: Whether Pick delivers on steering the ship toward the wealth management base its built, or if he pivots in the face of a shaky economy and rising market turmoil.