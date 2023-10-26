Spider-Man 2 game developer fixes Puerto Rican flag error

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, before and after today's flag-fixing patch. Screenshots: Insomniac Games (captured by Axios)

Insomniac Games issued a downloadable update to its hit PlayStation 5 game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, that replaces Cuban flags for Puerto Rican flags. And it promised to "do better."

Driving the news: The hit game, which sold 2.5 million copies in its first day of release, had displayed Cuban flags in the home and neighborhood of Spider-Man Miles Morales, who is of Puerto Rican descent.

Players pointed out the mistake on social media after the game's release last Friday.

That same day, Insomniac promised a fix.

Between the lines: The Puerto Rican and Cuban flags are similar in design and are both red, white and blue, but the colors are arranged differently.

What they're saying: "We understand that accurate representation matters, and greatly regret this error," the studio stated on X, formerly Twitter, today, as it announced the flag-fixing patch was available. "We sincerely apologize."

The big picture: Accurate representation of diverse cultures is a perennial topic in video games, which have traditionally not been made by diverse teams and have often traded in stereotypes.

For its Spider-Man games, Insomniac has populated the virtual New York City where they're set with a diverse array of civilians and has included missions highlighting the city's multicultural strengths.

An unlockable "boricua" alternate Spider-Man costume for Miles Morales is based on the Puerto Rican flag, displaying it correctly from the start.

The "boricua" suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Screenshots: Insomniac Games (captured by Axios)

