With its daily champagne toasts and plush perks, San Francisco's Expensify Lounge co-working space always felt too good to be true — and now we know that it was.

What's happening: In a blog post late Wednesday, Expensify CEO David Barrett revealed that the lounge was actually "a little experiment around a very simple question: Can anything bring workers back to the office voluntarily?"

Why it matters: Expensify got its unsurprising answer to that question — "mostly no" — and the rest of us got a demo of the tech industry's compulsion to transform every environment, from the internet to your workspace, into a data-generating Skinner box.

Expensify, which sells expense-tracking tools, opened the lounge to all employees of its customers in April. The lounge will now close Nov. 1.

With its daily ritual of a 5 p.m. sabering of a champagne bottle, it became something of a legend in Bay Area remote-working circles.

But Axios employees report that the carousing meant it was not a great place for actually taking calls or Zoom meetings.

Catch up quick: In the pre-digital era, it was expensive for companies to get real information about customer behavior.

The web made it easy for firms to do A/B testing of alternative marketing strategies, site designs and pricing structures.

Then tech firms started importing this approach into the physical world.

Be smart: That means any deal you're offered or courtesy you're extended might be for real — or might just be part of some data-extracting ploy.

Yes, but: These experiments still cost money. Someone has to pay for the free cocktails.