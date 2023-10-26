Elon Musk knew he made a bad bet on Twitter. He was right.

Friday is the one-year anniversary of Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter, which he subsequently renamed X.

The big picture: Musk gets to benefit from the long-term nature of private equity. Which is good for him because, in the short term, this deal has been a steaming pile of blue bird poop.

Musk's acquisition isn't popularly viewed as a private equity deal, given that its majority investor isn't institutional, but that's exactly what it was.

Highly leveraged and heavily lawyered, with a new owner who fired top management, laid off scores of others, and implemented a series of changes to fix what he saw as the company's core flaws.

By the numbers: Fidelity, one of Musk's equity co-investors, marked down the value of its Twitter shares by 61.43% through the end of August. Banks are expected to take a 15% discount on debt they've thus far been unable to unload, per the WSJ.

Global app downloads fell by 38% between October 2022 and September 2023, and even steeper in the U.S., according to Sensor Tower estimates.

Monthly active users are off 14.8% globally on Android and 17.8% for mobile users in the U.S., per SimilarWeb. Average daily time spent per user and global web traffic are also down, while user churn is up.

Musk last month said that the company's U.S. ad business was down 60%.

What to know: Private equity's business model relies heavily on cash flow, particularly as a means of satisfying interest payments. But X doesn't have positive cash flow, and Musk has shown that he has no clue when it might — despite all of his cost-cutting.

In March he claimed the company might be cash-flow positive in Q2, but then it wasn't.

CEO Linda Yaccarino in August said, "we're pretty close to break even," but six weeks later pushed back that prediction into "early 2024."

No way Bill Ackman is going to spend his SPARC absent cash flow.

Behind the scenes: X also continues to eschew responsible governance, which could stem at least some of its slide.

The company still doesn't have a board of directors, nor does it have a chief financial officer (instead, it has a senior director of finance who's been with the company for 11 years).

Sounds a bit like another highly valued private company with X in its name and whose founder is on trial for fraud...

The bottom line: Musk knew he made a bad, impetuous bet almost from the minute he made it, which is why he sued to cancel the deal.

There's still time to turn things around, but so far his moves have made it more likely — not less — that this will go down as one of private equity's biggest busts.

And perhaps an LP reckoning for the co-investors who loyally followed Musk onto a path he frantically tried to avoid.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Android usage, not mobile usage, worldwide was down 14.8%.