NASA's JWST discovers powerful jet stream in Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has found a never-before-seen jet stream in Jupiter's atmosphere.

Why it matters: The new discovery shows off the power of the telescope to transform our understanding of not just extremely distant objects but worlds in our own solar system.

Learning more about Jupiter and its atmosphere can help scientists piece together how gas giant planets in more distant parts of space may have evolved.

What's happening: The newfound jet stream above Jupiter's equator stretches 3,000 miles wide and travels at 320 miles per hour in Jupiter's lower stratosphere, according to NASA.

"This is something that totally surprised us," Ricardo Hueso of the University of the Basque Country and an author of the study in Nature Astronomy describing the discovery, said in a NASA statement.

"What we have always seen as blurred hazes in Jupiter's atmosphere now appear as crisp features that we can track along with the planet's fast rotation."

How it works: The JWST looks out into the universe in infrared light, allowing the telescope to cut through dust and reveal new details of familiar — or unfamiliar — objects.

What to watch: "Jupiter has a complicated but repeatable pattern of winds and temperatures in its equatorial stratosphere, high above the winds in the clouds and hazes measured at these wavelengths," study co-author Leigh Fletcher of the University of Leicester, said in the statement.