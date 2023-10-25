FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried set to testify in fraud trial

Sam Bankman-Fried, the indicted FTX founder and former CEO, will testify in his own defense this week, according to his attorney.

Why it matters: There had been doubt as to whether Bankman-Fried would take the stand and face questioning on his collapsed crypto exchange, particularly given his penchant for running off at the mouth.

This decision suggests that his attorneys could be concerned about the state of their case, or that Bankman-Fried believes his own words are his best path toward potential future freedom.

Defense attorney Mark Cohen confirmed SBF's plan to testify Wednesday at a hearing with Judge Lewis Kaplan and prosecutors.

Between the lines: It's SBF's choice to take the stand in his trial, which is set to resume Thursday after being on pause since last week.

Of note: Though SBF is choosing to testify, he can't choose when it ends. If cross-examination gets intense, he can't leave until the prosecution is finished.

SBF might hope that by becoming a real person for the jury, it might persuade them that he didn't have criminal intent (or at least convince one or two).

The main danger for him in taking the stand is that, if the judge feels he misrepresented himself in court, it could lead to tougher sentencing.

Zoom out: If the defense can fill just one juror with doubt, a new trial will be needed.