UAW members and supporters on a picket line outside the Ford Motor Chicago Assembly Plant on Sept. 30. Photo: Taylor Glascock/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The UAW on Monday added another factory to its strike against the Detroit Three automakers, bringing the total number of workers on strike to more than 40,000.

Driving the news: Roughly 6,800 workers walked out of Stellantis' plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Monday in a surprise expansion of the historic labor stoppage.

The factory makes the Ram 1500 pickup, one of the most popular vehicles in the country and the most important model in the Stellantis lineup.

It's the seventh assembly plant the UAW has shut down during the strike, which also includes 38 parts distribution facilities.

The UAW blasted Stellantis' most recent offer, saying it's "the worst proposal on the table regarding wage progression, temporary worker pay and conversion to full-time, cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), and more."

Stellantis — whose brands include Ram, Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler — did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on the strike's expansion.

The big picture: The union is sparring with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis over compensation for the 150,000 UAW members who build vehicles and parts at the Detroit Three automakers.