Pentagon ramps up Middle East surge
Thousands of U.S. military personnel have been shifted around the globe or told to prepare for deployment, Axios' Noah Bressner reports.
- Why it matters: The Pentagon has scrambled to dispatch significant military might to the Middle East since the terrorist attack on Israel two weeks ago.
- Pentagon officials say the U.S. is "surging support to Israel," which includes providing the country with air defense and munitions.
Zoom in: An armada of American ships and dozens of aircraft are quickly amassing around Israel, including...
- Two aircraft carrier groups — the USS Gerald Ford and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower — with roughly 7,500 personnel each.
- Two amphibious Navy ships, which are equipped with thousands of Marines.
- F-35, F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter jets to supplement aircraft already in the area.
Another ship, the USS Carney, intercepted three missiles over the Red Sea that were "potentially" aimed at targets in Israel, a Pentagon spokesperson said Thursday.
- U.S. special operations forces to assist Israel with planning and intelligence support.
- 2,000 troops were ordered to prepare to deploy to the Middle East. They're unlikely to serve in combat roles.
Between the lines: The White House has previously discussed the possibility of using military force if Lebanon-based Hezbollah opens a new front in the war, Axios' Barak Ravid first reported.
- Israel and Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, have traded fire almost daily since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
