A camping trailer for the electric car age

A new electrified camper from an ex-Apple engineer's startup promises to take trailer camping into the zero-emissions era.

Details: The Pebble Flow is a self-propelled trailer designed to eliminate range anxiety for electric vehicle (EV) owners looking to tow a camper.

It's got a 45 kWh battery powering electric motors that push the trailer along while it's being towed, improving range and efficiency.

The same battery, in combination with rooftop solar panels, can provide enough energy to stay off the grid for up to seven days, Pebble says.

The interior is bright, airy and seriously windowed — think an Apple Store on wheels.

Plus: High-tech features like "Magic Hitch" (which autonomously hitches the Flow onto a user's vehicle) and "InstaCamp" (which automatically deploys stabilizers, stairs, an awning and so on) are meant to solve some of RVing's biggest hassles.

And, as with some EVs, a charged-up Pebble Flow can serve as a backup home energy source during power outages.

Inside the Pebble Flow. A murphy-style bed can be folded out from the wall. Image: Courtesy of Pebble

Of note: While the Flow was clearly designed with EVs in mind, it can work with any vehicle capable of towing at least 6,200 lbs. — and gas-powered vehicles will get an efficiency boost too.

Yes, but: It'll cost you. Shipments are set to begin late next year, starting at $109,000.

What they're saying: Pebble founder and CEO Bingrui Yang is pitching the Flow as not just a camper, but an "extension of home."