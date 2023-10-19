Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and CEO of the failed crypto exchange FTX, thought very little of his industry's political intelligence, evidence revealed at his trial shows.

Why it matters: Bankman-Fried lost significant good faith in the crypto industry after releasing a blog post in October 2022 on what he felt was needed in terms of cryptocurrency legislation in the United States.

From industry leaders to rank-and-file fans of bitcoin and ether, many people pushed back, arguing that SBF was going much too far.

Zoom in: In direct messages on X (then known as Twitter) entered into evidence in SBF's criminal trial, a senior reporter at The Block, Frank Chaparro, asks how much lobbying he plans to do in light of the pushback.

What they're saying: "OFF THE RECORD yea I'm basically going to stop lobbying either way," SBF responds. "Think they're dumb motherf****** and about to hand the industry to Gensler on a silver platter."

The intrigue: Since the collapse of FTX, many have accused SBF of having too cozy of a relationship with SEC chair Gary Gensler.

No evidence has been presented of favoritism by the chair for SBF, beyond a phone meeting early in 2022.

The DM suggests a different view, but of course, it's not conclusive.

Be smart: For reporters, it's a reminder that all communications over third-party platforms can be discoverable, even if they endeavor to protect their sources.

The direct messages between SBF and Kelsey Piper, a reporter at Vox.com who covers the Effective Altruism movement, were also entered into evidence.

Piper filed a bombshell story based on his answers to her questions.

In the last message, SBF tells Piper he thought the conversation was off the record and asked if she could take down the story.

Flashback: Emails between an ESPN reporter and leaders of the Washington Commanders came to light in an investigation by the NFL itself of the team's culture.