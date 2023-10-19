One of the most destructive ransomware gangs is being taken down by law enforcement
International law enforcement authorities are actively working to take down a ransomware gang known for targeting critical infrastructure.
Driving the news: Early Thursday, the dark-web site for the RagnarLocker was replaced with a notice saying the website has been "seized as part of a coordinated international law enforcement action."
- Europol deputy spokesperson Claire Georges confirmed to Axios that Europol is "part of an ongoing action against this ransomware group" and that a more detailed announcement is planned for Friday "when all the actions have been finalized."
- The website seizure notice seen by Axios indicates that law enforcement officials across Europe, the United States and Japan are involved in the ongoing operation.
- TechCrunch and BleepingComputer first reported on the website seizure.
Why it matters: Depending on the scope of the operation, taking down RagnarLocker could help disrupt one of the most destructive ransomware gangs.
The big picture: U.S. law enforcement and its international partners have been increasingly working to take down ransomware gangs by targeting their online infrastructure and funding sources.
- Many ransomware criminals are located in so-called "safe harbor" countries where they're unlikely to be extradited if indicted.
- This leaves law enforcement turning more often to infrastructure takedowns, website seizures and financial sanctions to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem.
The intrigue: RagnarLocker is known for going after healthcare systems, energy sector companies and other critical infrastructure organizations.
- Last month, the gang claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Israel-based Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, resulting in patient care being redirected to other facilities and sensitive data leaks.
- The FBI estimated that as of January 2022 — the latest government numbers available — the group had targeted at least 52 organizations across U.S. critical infrastructure.
Yes, but: Details about the full scope of the operation are scant as of now.
- Typically, international law enforcement will pair a website takedown with server seizures, sanctions and indictments.
- The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.