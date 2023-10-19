One of the most destructive ransomware gangs is being taken down by law enforcement

IT security specialist respond to a test ransomware scenario at the Athene Cyber Security Centre in Darmstadt, Germany, in December 2019. Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images.

International law enforcement authorities are actively working to take down a ransomware gang known for targeting critical infrastructure.

Driving the news: Early Thursday, the dark-web site for the RagnarLocker was replaced with a notice saying the website has been "seized as part of a coordinated international law enforcement action."

Europol deputy spokesperson Claire Georges confirmed to Axios that Europol is "part of an ongoing action against this ransomware group" and that a more detailed announcement is planned for Friday "when all the actions have been finalized."

The website seizure notice seen by Axios indicates that law enforcement officials across Europe, the United States and Japan are involved in the ongoing operation.

TechCrunch and BleepingComputer first reported on the website seizure.

Why it matters: Depending on the scope of the operation, taking down RagnarLocker could help disrupt one of the most destructive ransomware gangs.

The big picture: U.S. law enforcement and its international partners have been increasingly working to take down ransomware gangs by targeting their online infrastructure and funding sources.

Many ransomware criminals are located in so-called "safe harbor" countries where they're unlikely to be extradited if indicted.

This leaves law enforcement turning more often to infrastructure takedowns, website seizures and financial sanctions to disrupt the ransomware ecosystem.

The intrigue: RagnarLocker is known for going after healthcare systems, energy sector companies and other critical infrastructure organizations.

Last month, the gang claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Israel-based Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, resulting in patient care being redirected to other facilities and sensitive data leaks.

The FBI estimated that as of January 2022 — the latest government numbers available — the group had targeted at least 52 organizations across U.S. critical infrastructure.

Yes, but: Details about the full scope of the operation are scant as of now.