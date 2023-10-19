City of Orlando plans to buy Pulse nightclub to create memorial

Share on email (opens in new window)

A memorial in front of the Pulse nightclub in June 2017. Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The city of Orlando, Fla., plans to purchase the Pulse nightclub and create a memorial on the property, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The Pulse nightclub shooting was one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern American history, having killed 49 people and wounded 53 more.

The mass shooting at the Orlando gay nightclub also marked the deadliest act of violence against the LGBTQ community in the U.S., per the Center for American Progress.

State of play: The U.S. passed legislation in 2021 to designate the Pulse nightclub a national memorial.

Plans to build a memorial to the victims of the tragedy have hit bumps over the years, per AP.

OnePulse Foundation, which had led efforts to establish a memorial, said earlier this year that the memorial would not be established on the site of the property, local news reported.

The big picture: City officials recently met with victims' families, "who shared their desire for a permanent memorial at the Pulse site," Dyer said on X.

Hearing about the families' pain "solidified [the city's] belief that the 49 angels deserve a permanent memorial on the Pulse site," Dyer added.

"In the interest of solving challenges in a way that brings our community together in love, acceptance and partnership, which is the enduring legacy of Pulse, we have decided to purchase the land from its current owners," he said.

The city will present a proposal Monday to the city council to purchase the property for $2 million, per AP.

What's next: Dyer vowed the city would take a "thoughtful, collaborative" approach, and work with survivors and victims' families to create the memorial.