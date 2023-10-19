Watch 12 contestants waffle between a posh villa and a hammock in the woods or meet real-life ghostbusters in a new show from the creators of "Queer Eye."

Here's what's new on streaming this October weekend.

"Surviving Paradise," available Friday on Netflix

The intrigue: Stand-up comedian and podcaster Jessimae Peluso hosts Netflix's new reality show in which 12 contestants go between luxury living in a villa and camping in the woods on a diet of rice and beans. The goal is to remain in the villa for as long as possible in order to compete for the $100,000 grand prize.

Quick takes: The concept for this show seems borrowed and it doesn't try to improve on classics like "Survivor" or "Big Brother." But the debut season is well casted with interesting and memorable competitors.

What they're saying: We asked one contestant what life in the camp was like during filming.

"The rice and beans weren't like the rice and beans at home. I lost so much weight [from the diet] and using the bathroom outside for the first time in my life was humbling," said Lellies, an actress from New Jersey.

"AKA Mr. Chow," available Sunday on Max

What's happening: This documentary chronicles the colorful life of Michael Chow, the man behind the iconic and exclusive restaurants.

Quick takes: There's enough in Chow's life story to make for an interesting film as told by a narrator or his friends and family, but the gem really is hearing from the man himself.

"Living for the Dead," available now on Hulu

The intrigue: "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart produces, narrates and appears in this new reality series that is essentially a paranormal twist on "Queer Eye."

"Old Dads" on Netflix

Comedian and actor Bill Burr makes his directorial debut in this film about three friends, business partners and middle-aged fathers who are trying to keep up with the times at work and with their families. Available Friday.

"Upload" on Prime Video

Season three of this comedy series about an advanced future in which death has been replaced with a virtual reality afterlife (for those who can afford it) will be released two episodes at a time starting this weekend. This season will revolve around Nathan and Nora's new relationship and the political conspiracy surrounding Freeyond. Available Friday.

"The Pigeon Tunnel" on Apple TV+

Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris ("The Thin Blue Line," "The Fog of War") directs this film about the life of British spy-turned-author David Cornwell (aka John le Carré). Available Friday.

"Wolf Like Me" on Peacock

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad return in the second season of this romantic dramedy. This season, there are questions surrounding the species of Mary's unborn child (human or wolf), how long the couple can keep things secret from their family and whether their relationship can withstand secrets from Mary's past. Available now.

"Bodies" on Netflix