Skip to main content
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

New Bad Bunny tour announced for 2024

Maxwell Millington

Singer Bad Bunny performs during Coachella. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform 47 shows in North America next year.

What's happening: Live Nation announced the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.

  • He is slated to headline multiple nights in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta and Orlando before closing with three shows at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
  • Los Angeles, Chicago and New York will also host three shows on the tour.

Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

  • The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:59pm ET.

  • Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Go deeper