26 mins ago - Economy & Business
New Bad Bunny tour announced for 2024
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform 47 shows in North America next year.
What's happening: Live Nation announced the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.
- He is slated to headline multiple nights in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta and Orlando before closing with three shows at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
- Los Angeles, Chicago and New York will also host three shows on the tour.
Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.
- The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.
Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:59pm ET.
- Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.