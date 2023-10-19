Share on email (opens in new window)

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform 47 shows in North America next year.

What's happening: Live Nation announced the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.

He is slated to headline multiple nights in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta and Orlando before closing with three shows at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Los Angeles, Chicago and New York will also host three shows on the tour.

Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:59pm ET.