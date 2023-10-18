Prescriptions for HIV prevention drugs on the rise

More people are getting prescribed highly effective HIV preventive medications, but there's still a sharp disparity in who's receiving the drugs, new federal data show.

Driving the news: 36% of those believed to be eligible for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, were prescribed it last year, up from 30.2% in 2021, according to preliminary CDC data released Tuesday.

The increase was largely driven by greater uptake among white people, rising from 78.2% of those likely eligible in 2021 to 94% last year.

Among Blacks, prescriptions increased from 11.1% to 12.8% during the same period, while increasing from 20.5% to 24.4% for Latinos.

The big picture: Expanding PrEP access is a major plank of the U.S. government's initiative to end the HIV epidemic by 2030.

Most insurers have been required to cover PrEP without cost-sharing, but some patients have struggled with getting full coverage of drugs like Gilead's Truvada.

An influential federal task force this summer recommended that insurers cover new oral and long-acting injectable versions of PrEP, which may boost uptake and help patients adhere to their medications.

Yes, but: The new federal data is a stark reminder of the disparities health groups face in the fight to eradicate HIV.