Sam Bankman Fried's "you took a plea deal" defense

When the enemy has the higher ground, level the playing field and attack.

Driving the news: That's one part of what appears to be the defense strategy for Sam Bankman-Fried's attorneys in the cross examination of prosecution witnesses.

Last week, defense attorney Mark Cohen directed a barrage of questions at witness Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research, about her plea agreement with the U.S. government.

The questions related to what crimes she committed, what she pleaded guilty to and how many times she met with prosecutors.

Zoom out: There are two ways the defense will attack a plea agreement, Daniel Silva, a former federal prosecutor and now a lawyer at Buchalter's San Diego office, tells Axios.

"One is to challenge the witness's credibility, and the second is to attack the U.S. Office," he said.

For example, the defense might say, "You overstated the facts," or "You caved to stay out of jail."

Between the lines: The idea is to "undermine the value of the plea agreement," a strategy that could undercut key insider witnesses testifying against Bankman-Fried, like Ellison, FTX co-founder Gary Wang and its former engineering director, Nishad Singh.

What others are saying: "Trials are exceedingly rare — for the most part, the government leverages a plea," Yesha Yadav, a law professor at Vanderbilt University said. This is such a common way to run the criminal justice system, it's the [defense] lawyers' job to point out the conflict of interest."

Yes, but: "You can't rely on that argument alone, because it's the most common way for the government to extract evidence," Yadav said.

The bottom line: "If the [prosecutors] start with a bang and end with a whimper, that'll be good for SBF," Silva says.

For now — while the prosecution is still presenting its case — what the defense can do is "chip away" at the U.S. government's arguments. "The more doubt they can sow in the minds of jurors, the better."

What we're watching: At a pre-trial hearing late last month, the defense said it would need no more than a week and a half to present its own case.

Go deeper: SBF's emerging defense strategy may soon become clear