Choice Hotels offers to buy rival Wyndham for $7.8 billion

Choice Hotels on Tuesday said that it has offered to buy larger rival Wyndham Hotels and Resorts for around $7.8 billion in cash and stock.

Why it matters: This would be a megamerger in the budget hotel space, with a combined entity encompassing around 16,800 properties under such brands as Radisson, Quality Inn, Days Inn, Ramada, and Travelodge.

Details: Choice is offering the equivalent of $90 per share, representing a 30% premium to yesterday's closing price, consisting of $49.50 per share in cash and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock.

Including assumed debt, the deal value would climb to around $9.8 billion.

The bottom line: Choice says that the two sides had been discussing a merger for months, and that it decided to announce its intensions after Wyndham ended negotiations.