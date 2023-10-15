U.S. senators visiting Israel take shelter amid rocket fire

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he and other members of a congressional delegation were rushed to a shelter Sunday in Tel Aviv to wait out rocket fire.

Driving the news: Schumer is leading a bipartisan delegation of senators in Israel, where they are discussing a military assistance package with top-ranking Israeli officials to aid the country amid war with Hamas.

What he's saying: "While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas. It shows you what Israelis have to go through," Schumer said in a post Sunday on X.

"We also experienced what Israelis experience almost every day. We were having a lunch up in the hotel, and the sirens went off," Schumer said later Sunday during a press conference.

"We heard them, and we were all rushed into a shelter and had to stay there until the coast was clear," said Schumer, adding that the press conference "was delayed for the same reason."

Catch up quick: The bipartisan trip is meant to "show the United States' unwavering support for Israel," per a spokesperson for Schumer.

Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in U.S. history and the first Jewish Senate Majority Leader.

He is in Israel alongside Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

"So, in the face of this horrific attack, we're here to share a message of resolute solidarity. We say to Israel: America will stand with its ally, Israel," Schumer said at the press conference.

"And I, along with my colleagues here, will lead the effort in the United States Senate to provide Israel with the support required to fully defend itself from this monstrous attack," Schumer said.

