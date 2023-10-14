Crypto wallet MetaMask removed from Apple's app store

MetaMask is no longer available the Apple App Store, though the disappearance may only be temporary.

Why it matters: Metamask is the best known crypto wallet, designed primarily for the Ethereum blockchain but also serving many others.

It's reported to have over 30 million users.

It does not currently come up in response to a search for "MetaMask" in the store, but other such wallets do, such as Trust, Crypto.com, and Coinbase Wallet.

What they're saying: "We anticipate that MetaMask will be back on the App Store shortly, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this temporary unavailability may have caused," Elo Gimenez, a spokesperspon for Metamask, told Axios in an email.

She added that the removal is not related to malicious activity, and that existing users don't need to take any immediate action.

"If users come across any fake MetaMask apps on the App Store, we kindly ask them to report those immediately," she said.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.