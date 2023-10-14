Skip to main content
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Crypto wallet MetaMask removed from Apple's app store

Brady Dale
Illustration of a pixelated coin sticking out of a pixelated wallet.

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

MetaMask is no longer available the Apple App Store, though the disappearance may only be temporary.

Why it matters: Metamask is the best known crypto wallet, designed primarily for the Ethereum blockchain but also serving many others.

  • It's reported to have over 30 million users.
  • It does not currently come up in response to a search for "MetaMask" in the store, but other such wallets do, such as Trust, Crypto.com, and Coinbase Wallet.

What they're saying: "We anticipate that MetaMask will be back on the App Store shortly, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this temporary unavailability may have caused," Elo Gimenez, a spokesperspon for Metamask, told Axios in an email.

  • She added that the removal is not related to malicious activity, and that existing users don't need to take any immediate action.
  • "If users come across any fake MetaMask apps on the App Store, we kindly ask them to report those immediately," she said.
  • Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

