59 mins ago - Economy & Business
Crypto wallet MetaMask removed from Apple's app store
MetaMask is no longer available the Apple App Store, though the disappearance may only be temporary.
Why it matters: Metamask is the best known crypto wallet, designed primarily for the Ethereum blockchain but also serving many others.
- It's reported to have over 30 million users.
- It does not currently come up in response to a search for "MetaMask" in the store, but other such wallets do, such as Trust, Crypto.com, and Coinbase Wallet.
What they're saying: "We anticipate that MetaMask will be back on the App Store shortly, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this temporary unavailability may have caused," Elo Gimenez, a spokesperspon for Metamask, told Axios in an email.
- She added that the removal is not related to malicious activity, and that existing users don't need to take any immediate action.
- "If users come across any fake MetaMask apps on the App Store, we kindly ask them to report those immediately," she said.
- Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.