The majority owner of the Boston Celtics said Thursday that a WNBA team could come to the city.

Why it matters: The Celtics are one of the most decorated teams in NBA history, but Boston still doesn't have a WNBA franchise.

What they're saying: "There's some discussions underway," Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told Axios' Dan Primack at Axios BFD in New York.

"Stay tuned, but I'm not sure," he added. "I've heard some rumblings."

Yes, but: Grousbeck said one obstacle to getting a WNBA team in Boston is that the Celtics don't own the TD Garden, where they play.