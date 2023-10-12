22 mins ago - Economy & Business
Boston Celtics owner: "Rumblings" about WNBA team coming to Boston
The majority owner of the Boston Celtics said Thursday that a WNBA team could come to the city.
Why it matters: The Celtics are one of the most decorated teams in NBA history, but Boston still doesn't have a WNBA franchise.
What they're saying: "There's some discussions underway," Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck told Axios' Dan Primack at Axios BFD in New York.
- "Stay tuned, but I'm not sure," he added. "I've heard some rumblings."
Yes, but: Grousbeck said one obstacle to getting a WNBA team in Boston is that the Celtics don't own the TD Garden, where they play.
- "I've been open to it all along, except that it just doesn't work out as well if you don't own the building," he said.