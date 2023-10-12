Art from "Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul." Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

See the drama unfold at the "Love Is Blind" reunion or learn about what happened to one of the fastest growing companies in history.

Here's what's new on streaming this weekend.

"Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul" available now on Netflix

The intrigue: Juul quickly became a giant in the e-cigarette market in the late 2010s. This documentary, based on journalist Jamie Ducharme's book, follows the company's rise and fall.

Quick takes: It was interesting to watch the story of a company that had a seemingly worthwhile mission be unraveled by the pressure to make a profit.

What they're saying: "The twist of this story is that (Juul) designed the perfect e-cigarette," R.J. Cutler, director and executive producer tells Axios. "If they didn't market it to children, their vision to eliminate combustible cigarettes might have worked."

"Frasier" available now on Paramount+

What's happening: Kelsey Grammer is set to reprise his role of "Frasier Crane" in a reboot of the 37-time Emmy winning sitcom.

The intrigue: The original "Frasier," a spinoff of "Cheers," premiered 30 years ago. This version follows Crane who has returned to Boston to be closer to his son and has to navigate life as a senior bachelor.

"Love Is Blind: The Reunion" available Sunday evening on Netflix

What's happening: The reunion of the drama-filled fifth season of "Love Is Blind" will air this weekend.

The intrigue: It seems like Netflix learned their lesson from the live reunion debacle of season four. This season's reunion will be pre-recorded and made available to stream on Sunday at 8:15pm ET.

Catch up quick: Axios' Shafaq Patel has you covered with recaps of the season so far.

"Goosebumps" on Disney+ and Hulu

R.L. Stine's best selling books were the inspiration for this series about a group of high school students who investigate the mysterious death of a teen 30 years prior and uncover secrets their parents left behind. Available tomorrow.

"The Fall of the House of Usher" on Netflix

Mike Flanagan ("Doctor Sleep") directs this eight-episode horror series based on Edgar Allan Poe's 1839 short story of the same name. Available now.

"Lessons in Chemistry" on Apple TV+

Brie Larson stars in this limited series based on Bonnie Garmus' New York Times bestseller about how a single mother in the '60s uses a cooking show to challenge gender norms. Available tomorrow.

"John Carpenter's Suburban Screams" on Peacock