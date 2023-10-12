AI tool forecasts new COVID variants

Harvard and University of Oxford researchers are harnessing AI to predict threatening new strains of COVID-19 and other viruses.

Why it matters: The approach could prove more efficient than lab-based testing, because it doesn't rely on people becoming infected or getting vaccinated to develop antibodies.

This could lead to better and quicker vaccines, including in the next pandemic.

How it works: Researchers developed a generative AI model that's trained on historical viral sequences to predict ways in which the organism could mutate.

They then added structural details about the virus, like regions most easily targeted by the immune system.

To test its predictive power, the researchers drew on the trove of data about COVID-19 from the pandemic, and how the stealthy virus kept evolving.

What they found: When presented with ancestral strains of coronavirus from before the pandemic, the tool, called EVEscape, predicted the most frequent mutations and dangerous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the researchers wrote Wednesday in Nature.

Forecasting mutations could help public health officials develop more effective countermeasures, potentially minimizing the human and economic toll of a pandemic.

EVEscape is already being used to make predictions about other viruses, including HIV and influenza.

What they're saying: "You can use these generative models to learn amazing things from evolutionary information — the data have hidden secrets that you can reveal," senior author Debora Marks, an associate professor of systems biology at Harvard Medical School, said in a statement.

"We underestimate the ability of things to mutate when they're under pressure and have a large population in which to do so," Marks said. "Viruses are flexible — it's almost like they've evolved to evolve."

What we're watching: EVEscape is being used in real time to make predictions about how COVID will evolve next.