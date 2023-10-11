Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Sixth Street to acquire Goldman's GreenSky

Lucinda Shen

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A consortium of investors led by Sixth Street is buying Goldman Sachs's GreenSky in a deal that will result in a hit to earnings for the banking giant, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The sale is yet another blow to Goldman CEO David Solomon's early expansion strategy.

Background: Goldman Sachs, under Solomon, acquired the lending platform for about $1.7 billion in 2021, hoping it would bolster the company's consumer banking ambitions.

Details: The bank did not say exactly how much the company was sold for, though it revealed it would result in a 19 cents per share loss in the third quarter ($66 million).

  • The Sixth Street consortium, which included KKR, Bayview Asset Management, and CardWorks, acquired the loan acquisition platform, two sources say.
  • The WSJ previously reported that the deal with Sixth Street would be worth about $500 million.
  • PIMCO is separately acquiring part of the underlying roughly $8 billion loan book, a source with knowledge of the matters says.
  • CPP Investments is also providing financing.
  • The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Goldman Sachs and Sixth Street declined to comment.

