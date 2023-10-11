1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Sixth Street to acquire Goldman's GreenSky
A consortium of investors led by Sixth Street is buying Goldman Sachs's GreenSky in a deal that will result in a hit to earnings for the banking giant, the company announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: The sale is yet another blow to Goldman CEO David Solomon's early expansion strategy.
Background: Goldman Sachs, under Solomon, acquired the lending platform for about $1.7 billion in 2021, hoping it would bolster the company's consumer banking ambitions.
- That push became far too costly for investors, and began unraveling last year.
Details: The bank did not say exactly how much the company was sold for, though it revealed it would result in a 19 cents per share loss in the third quarter ($66 million).
- The Sixth Street consortium, which included KKR, Bayview Asset Management, and CardWorks, acquired the loan acquisition platform, two sources say.
- The WSJ previously reported that the deal with Sixth Street would be worth about $500 million.
- PIMCO is separately acquiring part of the underlying roughly $8 billion loan book, a source with knowledge of the matters says.
- CPP Investments is also providing financing.
- The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.
Goldman Sachs and Sixth Street declined to comment.