Sixth Street to acquire Goldman's GreenSky

A consortium of investors led by Sixth Street is buying Goldman Sachs's GreenSky in a deal that will result in a hit to earnings for the banking giant, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The sale is yet another blow to Goldman CEO David Solomon's early expansion strategy.

Background: Goldman Sachs, under Solomon, acquired the lending platform for about $1.7 billion in 2021, hoping it would bolster the company's consumer banking ambitions.

That push became far too costly for investors, and began unraveling last year.

Details: The bank did not say exactly how much the company was sold for, though it revealed it would result in a 19 cents per share loss in the third quarter ($66 million).

The Sixth Street consortium, which included KKR, Bayview Asset Management, and CardWorks , acquired the loan acquisition platform, two sources say.

The WSJ previously reported that the deal with Sixth Street would be worth about $500 million.

PIMCO is separately acquiring part of the underlying roughly $8 billion loan book, a source with knowledge of the matters says.

CPP Investments is also providing financing.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Goldman Sachs and Sixth Street declined to comment.