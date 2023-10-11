Exxon to buy Pioneer for $59.5B, reshaping U.S. oil industry

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

ExxonMobil announced Wednesday it will buy U.S. shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion in stock.

Why it matters: This would be ExxonMobil's largest deal since its two namesakes got married, and would give it the Permian Basin's most prolific player.

It also could produce an antitrust face-off with a White House that's already at odds with Big Oil.

By the numbers: The merger would more than double Exxon's production in the Permian Basin to 1.3 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day, with expected growth to 2 million daily in 2027.

The tie-up will merge Pioneer's 850,000 acres in the Permian with Exxon's 570,000 acres.

The proposed deal is a $59.5 billion all-stock merger at $253-per-share that rises to a value of $64.5 billion once debt is included.

The bottom line: Exxon buying Pioneer would be an audacious move in a proven region, enabled by strong balance sheets after the oil price run-up in recent years.

If completed, it's the biggest step yet in ongoing consolidation of the shale patch.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.