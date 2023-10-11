1 hour ago - Energy & Environment
Exxon to buy Pioneer for $59.5B, reshaping U.S. oil industry
ExxonMobil announced Wednesday it will buy U.S. shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion in stock.
Why it matters: This would be ExxonMobil's largest deal since its two namesakes got married, and would give it the Permian Basin's most prolific player.
- It also could produce an antitrust face-off with a White House that's already at odds with Big Oil.
By the numbers: The merger would more than double Exxon's production in the Permian Basin to 1.3 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day, with expected growth to 2 million daily in 2027.
- The tie-up will merge Pioneer's 850,000 acres in the Permian with Exxon's 570,000 acres.
- The proposed deal is a $59.5 billion all-stock merger at $253-per-share that rises to a value of $64.5 billion once debt is included.
The bottom line: Exxon buying Pioneer would be an audacious move in a proven region, enabled by strong balance sheets after the oil price run-up in recent years.
- If completed, it's the biggest step yet in ongoing consolidation of the shale patch.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.