Stroke deaths could jump 50% by 2050, study warns

Global deaths from strokes could reach about 9.7 million a year by 2050, which would be a nearly 50% rise from 2020 levels, according to a new analysis from the World Stroke Organization-Lancet Neurology Commission.

The big picture: Low- and middle-income countries will have an outsize influence on the trend, with 90% of stroke fatalities projected to be in low- and middle-income countries and just 9% in high-income countries by mid-century.

That compared to 86% and 14% respectively in 2020.

What they're saying: The analysis, based on current global trends, portends grave human costs and massive economic disruption unless more is done to address the problem, the commission warns.

"These estimates are indicative of the ever-increasing burden we will see in the years ahead unless urgent, effective action is taken," commission co-chair Valery L. Feigin said in a statement.

The commission recommends improved stroke surveillance, prevention, acute care and rehabilitation.

By the numbers: The analysis projects the cost of treatment, rehabilitation and indirect costs of stroke could more than double from $891 billion in 2020 to $2.3 trillion in 2050.