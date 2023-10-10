2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
New Stephanopoulos book lifts veil on White House Situation Room
ABC's George Stephanopoulos will be out in May with "The Situation Room" — a new book on "the decisions made in that windowless warren in the basement of the West Wing."
Why it matters: There's been no comprehensive history of the room in nearly two decades, according to the Clinton White House aide.
- "When I discovered that fact, I knew I had to write this book," he said in a release.
"Along with the Oval Office, no place better exemplifies the power and mystery of the Presidency than the White House Situation Room," Stephanopoulos said.
- He's represented by Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn, founders of the Javelin agency.
Go deeper: More on the book