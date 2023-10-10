New Stephanopoulos book lifts veil on White House Situation Room

ABC's George Stephanopoulos will be out in May with "The Situation Room" — a new book on "the decisions made in that windowless warren in the basement of the West Wing."

Why it matters: There's been no comprehensive history of the room in nearly two decades, according to the Clinton White House aide.

"When I discovered that fact, I knew I had to write this book," he said in a release.

"Along with the Oval Office, no place better exemplifies the power and mystery of the Presidency than the White House Situation Room," Stephanopoulos said.

He's represented by Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn, founders of the Javelin agency.

