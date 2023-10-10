2 hours ago - Axios Events
Watch: A conversation on food security and national security
On this year's World Food Day happening Monday, October 16, Axios will host a virtual event looking at the intersections between food security and national security in the face of today's global challenges — from the war in Ukraine to climate change.
Axios podcast host/editor Niala Boodhoo will interview CSIS Global Food and Water Security Program director Caitlin Welsh and additional speakers to be announced. Register to join us virtually here.