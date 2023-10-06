Communicators: The Evolution of Corporate Comms

Share on email (opens in new window)

Axios' Eleanor Hawkins interviewing Nishant Roy on stage. Credit: Steven Duarte on behalf of Axios

The big picture: On Wednesday, October 4 Axios hosted an evening reception in New York City focused on the evolving and essential role corporate communications play in today's world. Axios Communicators author Eleanor Hawkins interviewed Sirius XM's head of communications, Jessica Casano-Antonellis and Chobani's chief communications and impact officer, Nishant Roy.

Nishant Roy talked about the value his company places on comms and politics backgrounds.

"I view our principal to be kind of like the president of the United States. He needs to go out there and set the agenda and almost deliver a state of the union address that challenges us to have a moonshot. How do we deliver better food to more people?"

Jessica Casano-Antonellis talked about the importance of comms during business transformation.

"The team (at Sirius XM) has been working to build an entirely new platform in under a year that we'll take to market later this year. On top of a refreshed brand image and new pricing and packaging that's all been underway. So it's all coming to a head later this year and it's part of our transformation to really reach younger audiences."

Sponsored content:

In a View From the Top segment, Axios publisher Nicholas Johnston interviewed Radina Russell, U.S. Corporate Practice Chair at Edelman, about the company's recent "Future of Corporate Communications" study and what's next for the future of the industry. During the exchange, Russell noted that the value of communications must be connected to business outputs.

"I'll tell you what the answer is not. ... It is not media impressions and it's not simply audience reach. The answer is tying the communications outcomes to the business outcomes. So if we say as a business that our goals are X, Y and Z, then we must link the communications goals to those business outcomes."

Thank you Edelman for sponsoring this event.